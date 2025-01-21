Bengal Government Moves Calcutta High Court for Death Penalty in R.G. Kar Case

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has formally approached the Calcutta High Court, challenging the special court’s verdict which sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In its petition, the state government is seeking the death penalty for Roy, arguing that the crime qualifies as the rarest of rare cases.

West Bengal Government Seeks Justice for Heinous Crime

On Tuesday, State Advocate General Kishor Datta filed a petition with the Calcutta High Court urging the court to reconsider the sentence handed down by the special court.

The state is seeking a death sentence for Roy, who was convicted in the brutal killing of a junior doctor from R.G. Kar Medical College.

The state’s decision to challenge the verdict follows the public announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who expressed her shock and disappointment over the court’s decision to grant life imprisonment instead of the death penalty.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the crime, which shocked the entire state, warranted the harshest punishment possible.

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Death Penalty

In a statement released on January 20, 2025, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her strong belief that the crime committed by Roy was a heinous act, and she called for the capital punishment of the convict.

Banerjee expressed her dismay that the special court did not classify the case as the rarest of rare, which, according to her, would have justified a death sentence.

The Chief Minister remarked, “I strongly feel that it is a heinous crime that warrants capital punishment. We will plead for capital punishment of the convict at the High Court now.”

She also pointed out that, in recent months, the government had successfully secured the death penalty for other convicts in similar crimes and questioned why the same approach was not applied in this case.

Banerjee further stated that if the case had been handled by the state police or Kolkata Police, the death sentence would have been pronounced much earlier.

She emphasized her conviction that this particular case deserved special attention due to its severity and sensitivity.

Special Court’s Verdict and the CBI’s Stance

The special court, which had earlier convicted Sanjay Roy, found that his crime was not among the rarest of rare cases deserving the death penalty.

Special Court Judge Anirban Das explained that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s argument for the death penalty was not tenable. This led to the sentence of life imprisonment for Roy, which the state government now challenges.

Details of the R.G. Kar Medical College Case

The horrific crime took place at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where Sanjay Roy, the convict, was found guilty of raping and murdering a young junior doctor who was working at the institution.

The incident, which sparked outrage across the state, led to widespread protests and demands for justice from the medical community, citizens, and political leaders alike.

The crime has been described as particularly brutal, and the public has largely supported calls for capital punishment due to the heinous nature of the offense.

The case has highlighted concerns regarding safety, especially for women in medical institutions and workplaces.

The Legal Process Moving Forward

With the Calcutta High Court now set to review the state’s petition, the death penalty remains a possibility if the court agrees with the state’s assessment of the crime’s severity.

Legal experts suggest that the court will carefully examine whether the case meets the criteria for the rarest of rare offenses that justify capital punishment under Indian law.

The petition filed by the West Bengal government has gained considerable attention, with many hoping that the courts will deliver justice in the form of a more severe sentence for Roy, given the heinous nature of the crime and the public outcry surrounding the case.

Public Reaction and Political Implications

The state’s decision to appeal the sentence has political and social implications, as it underscores the ongoing concerns about women’s safety and justice for victims in high-profile cases.

The public, especially in Kolkata, continues to demand the highest punishment for crimes of this nature, while advocacy groups for women’s rights have also weighed in, supporting the call for a death sentence.