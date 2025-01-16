Calcutta High Court Orders Compensation for Victims in West Bengal’s Expired Saline Case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has taken a decisive step in the tragic case involving the administration of expired Ringer’s Lactate saline at a state-run hospital in West Bengal.

On Thursday, the court directed the West Bengal government to compensate the families of victims affected by the incident, which has already claimed the lives of a woman and a newborn child.

Tragic Incident Claims Lives and Sparks Legal Action

The case unfolded last week when several patients at a state-run medical college and hospital fell ill after being administered expired saline.

Among the victims was Mamoni Ruidas, who succumbed on January 10, and a newborn baby belonging to Rekha Shaw, who passed away on Thursday morning. Three other women are currently under treatment, further underscoring the seriousness of the tragedy.

Public Interest Litigations Filed in Calcutta High Court

Two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were submitted to the Calcutta High Court earlier this week, prompting swift action.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hirnamay Bhattacharya ordered the West Bengal government to provide compensation to the families of the deceased and directed the administration to present an action-taken report within two weeks.

Action Taken by the High Court

The High Court’s directives include:

Compensation for Victims’ Families : The state government must ensure financial assistance to the bereaved families.

: The state government must ensure financial assistance to the bereaved families. Action-Taken Report : Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has been tasked with submitting a detailed report on measures taken, particularly against Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, the supplier of the expired saline.

: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has been tasked with submitting a detailed report on measures taken, particularly against Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, the supplier of the expired saline. Investigation into Blacklisted Supplier: The court called for specifics on actions against Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals, a company previously blacklisted by Karnataka and now by West Bengal.

Government Response and Administrative Changes

In response to the incident, the West Bengal health department has initiated a series of actions:

Removal of Stocks: All stocks of Compound Sodium Lactate Injection supplied by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals have been withdrawn from medical facilities statewide. Administrative Shakeup: Chaitali Chakraborty, the erstwhile special secretary of the health department, has been removed from her position. She has been replaced by Suvanjan Das, signaling accountability within the department. CID and Health Department Investigation: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a team from the state health department are leading the probe into the incident.

Political Fallout and Opposition Demands

The tragedy has sparked political controversy, with the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, calling for central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to join the investigation.

Adhikari has raised concerns about the ongoing inquiry conducted by state authorities, emphasizing the need for impartiality.

Steps Taken to Prevent Future Incidents

In addition to removing existing stocks of the tainted saline, the state government has ordered a complete recall of all medicines supplied by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals across healthcare facilities.

This proactive measure aims to restore public confidence in the healthcare system and prevent similar incidents in the future.