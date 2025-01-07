Sandeshkhali Case: Victim Seeks Justice from Calcutta High Court, Accuses Police of Delaying Investigation

Kolkata: In a disturbing development from West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, a woman who was the victim of a gang-rape incident in May last year has approached the Calcutta High Court, alleging that local police have been sluggish in investigating her case.

The woman, who claims the crime involved three men, including a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, accuses the authorities of deliberate inaction.

Victim’s Allegations Against Local Police in Sandeshkhali Gang-Rape Case

The victim, a resident of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, filed a gang-rape complaint against three individuals, including Dilip Mondal, the TMC’s block president in the region. According to her statement, the crime took place in May 2024. She initially approached the local police station to file a complaint but was reportedly met with resistance. Despite repeated attempts, the police allegedly refused to register an FIR.

It wasn’t until local residents pressured the authorities that the police were compelled to register the case. However, the victim now claims that the investigation has not advanced since then, and no significant progress has been made in the case over the past several months.

The victim has also raised concerns over the mounting pressure from the accused and their associates, who allegedly are threatening her and her family to withdraw the complaint. She has expressed fear for her safety, claiming that despite the police’s promises, no substantial action has been taken against the accused.

TMC Leader Involved in the Case

Among the three accused, one of the key figures named is Dilip Mondal, a prominent member of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Mondal’s position as the TMC’s block president in Sandeshkhali has raised suspicions of political influence in the case. His alleged involvement has drawn criticism, particularly given his significant political standing within the region.

Calcutta High Court Steps In

In light of the delayed investigation, the victim approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking justice. The court has admitted her petition, and a hearing is scheduled for January 8, 2025. The case has attracted attention due to the political ramifications surrounding the involvement of a TMC leader.

This move has garnered significant media attention, with human rights groups and local activists calling for a transparent investigation. The Sandeshkhali gang-rape case has raised questions about the influence of local political figures on law enforcement and the extent to which political pressure may interfere with justice.

Political Tensions in Sandeshkhali

The Sandeshkhali region has been at the center of various controversies in recent months, especially surrounding issues of land grabbing and allegations of sexual harassment by local political leaders. In December 2024, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a visit to Sandeshkhali, but her trip was seen by many as a delayed response to the ongoing crisis in the area. During her visit, she hinted at the “money game” that allegedly influenced the local protests earlier in the year.

Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari also made headlines during the same period, holding a protest in Sandeshkhali, despite the police’s last-minute denial of permission. Adhikari’s protest drew comparisons between Mamata Banerjee’s leadership and that of Bangladesh’s caretaker government, highlighting the growing political divide in the region.

Call for Justice and Accountability

The Sandeshkhali gang-rape case has sparked widespread outrage, not just for the gravity of the crime but also due to the apparent inaction on the part of local law enforcement. Advocacy groups are calling for a swift and fair investigation, urging the state authorities to ensure that justice is served for the victim. The involvement of a political figure like Dilip Mondal in the case adds another layer of complexity, as the investigation risks becoming mired in political interference.

As the Calcutta High Court prepares to hear the case, the victim and her supporters remain hopeful that the legal system will hold the authorities accountable for their failure to act promptly. The outcome of this case will likely have significant implications not only for the victim but also for the integrity of law enforcement in politically sensitive areas.

This case serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice in politically charged regions, where influence and power dynamics can hinder fair investigations. The victim’s plea for justice underscores the need for transparency and accountability in handling sensitive cases, particularly when local political figures are involved.