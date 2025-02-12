Ayushmann Khurrana to Perform at Opening Ceremony of Women’s Premier League 2025

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to dazzle audiences as the sole celebrity performer at the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. The event will take place on Friday, February 14, marking the start of the highly anticipated third edition of the WPL.

Ayushmann Khurrana to Kick Off WPL 2025 with Special Performance

According to sources close to the development, Ayushmann Khurrana will deliver an unforgettable performance at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. His special song-and-dance act is expected to set the perfect tone for the tournament’s opening ceremony, energizing fans and audiences worldwide.

An insider shared, “Ayushmann’s performance is bound to electrify the atmosphere and get the crowd excited for the start of the WPL 2025, a tournament that has taken the cricketing world by storm.”

WPL 2025: Tournament Details and Opening Match

The Women’s Premier League 2025 will take place from February 14 to March 15, 2025, with five teams competing across four cities in India: Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The opening match will feature the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, facing the Gujarat Giants at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The grand finale will be held on March 15 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Commitment to Social Causes

On a separate note, Ayushmann Khurrana recently collaborated with UNICEF India on Safer Internet Day to raise awareness about online safety. The actor interacted with children and played educational games about digital safety, underlining the importance of guiding young internet users in today’s digital world.

Khurrana said, “It is essential to educate children about the dangers of the internet and how to stay safe online. I learned some important safety rules myself while interacting with the children at PRATYeK with UNICEF.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Ayushmann is gearing up for his role in the upcoming horror-comedy “Thama,” where he will portray a vampire. The film, set for release on Diwali 2025 (November 17), also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Ayushmann Khurrana continues to balance his passion for entertainment with his commitment to raising awareness on critical social issues. Fans can look forward to both his performance at the WPL opening ceremony and his upcoming projects in the year ahead.