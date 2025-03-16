Ban on Protests in Osmania University an Attack on Democracy, Says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly condemned the Telangana Congress government’s decision to ban protests at Osmania University, calling it a direct attack on democracy.

KTR Questions Congress’ Commitment to Democracy

KTR criticized the Congress, questioning whether this was the “spirit of democracy” that Rahul Gandhi and the party had long advocated.

“Is this the democratic right of protest that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress claimed to uphold? If Congress truly believed in democracy, why is it resorting to authoritarian measures to silence student voices?”

His comments were in response to an Osmania University circular prohibiting agitations and dharnas on campus.

Congress Accused of Betraying Its ‘Seventh Guarantee’

The BRS leader slammed the Congress for its double standards, reminding the public that the party had promised the right to protest as part of its ‘Seventh Guarantee’ during its election campaign.

However, just over a year into power, KTR said the Congress had betrayed its promise by imposing restrictions on student protests.

Comparing Congress with BJP on Student Suppression

KTR pointed out that the BJP-led Union and state governments had repeatedly cracked down on student movements in universities across India. He accused Congress of following the same dictatorial approach in Telangana, proving that it was no different from the BJP in suppressing dissent.

“Suppressing student voices is a clear symbol of dictatorship. The Congress government in Telangana is now revealing its true colors by curbing students’ fundamental right to protest.”

Osmania University’s Role in Telangana Movement Undermined

He expressed concern that Osmania University, which played a key role in the Telangana movement, was now being turned into a prison under what he called an oppressive Congress rule.

Government’s Misplaced Priorities

Instead of addressing critical issues, KTR pointed out, the government was focused on crushing student dissent. He highlighted recent serious concerns about food contamination in university hostels, where students reportedly found insects and even razor blades in their meals.

“Rather than solving pressing student issues, the Congress government is prioritizing authoritarian crackdowns,” he said.

BRS to Stand by Students

KTR warned that the Congress government’s undemocratic actions would not go unchallenged and that the students and people of Telangana would respond strongly to this betrayal.

He reaffirmed that BRS would stand by students and fight against any attempt to suppress their voices.