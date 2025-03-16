Pilgrims Advised to Complete Haj 2025 Bookings by April 18

Hyderabad: The Haj Umrah Group Organizers Association of Hyderabad, Telangana, has advised pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh planning to perform Haj 2025 through private tour operators to complete their bookings by April 18.

This follows the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah’s directive to close Haj visa issuance one month before the pilgrimage, with April 18 set as the final deadline.

Strict Visa Deadline for Haj 2025

Speaking at a press conference held at Media Plus Auditorium on March 14, the association’s President, Mohammed Abdul Razzak Qamar, highlighted the importance of early bookings.

“Private tour operators usually start bookings after the final list of State Haj Committee pilgrims is released. However, with the strict deadline in place this year, any delay could result in missing the opportunity to perform Haj in 2025,” he warned.

India’s Haj Quota for Private Tour Operators

India has been allocated a quota of 52,500 pilgrims under private tour operators for Haj 2025. Mr. Qamar urged prospective pilgrims to book only through operators approved by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, Haj Division.

Verify Operators Before Booking

Pilgrims were also advised to verify the 2025 Haj license of private operators before making any payments. Mr. Qamar cautioned that operators without a valid license should be considered unauthenticated and should be avoided.

Press Conference Attendees

The press conference was also attended by the association’s General Secretary, Mohammed Siraj Khan, along with Azeemuddin and Faheem Dayani.