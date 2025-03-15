Hyderabad | Hydraa Demolishes Illegal Constructions: Manikonda Nala Encroachment Cleared

Hyderabad: Authorities in Manikonda have taken action against illegal encroachments on a historic drainage channel and high-tension power lines.

On Saturday, the Hydraa team removed tin fencing erected by a construction firm, which had illegally occupied the land beneath the power lines and encroached upon the Bulkapur Nala.

Violation of Safety and Heritage Regulations

Local residents had complained about unauthorized construction under high-tension power cables and encroachment on the Bulkapur Nala by a private builder. In response, Hydraa officials conducted a site inspection on Thursday and confirmed the violations.

Immediate Action Taken

Following the inspection, authorities dismantled the tin fencing at Marri Chettu Junction in Manikonda, where the illegal construction was taking place. Officials reiterated that no structures should be built under high-tension power lines due to safety hazards.

Significance of Bulkapur Nala

Bulkapur Nala originates from Shankarpally’s Bulkapur Lake and passes through Khanapur, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Dargah, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Pochamma Basti, and Chintalabasti before finally reaching Hussain Sagar. It plays a crucial role in draining rainwater and recharging groundwater levels in these areas.

Local residents urged authorities to continue restoring the nala, emphasizing its importance as the only natural drainage channel leading to Hussain Sagar. They expressed hope that the removal of encroachments would improve water flow and groundwater levels in the region.