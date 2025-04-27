Bandar Abbas Explosion: Death Toll Rises, over 750 Hurt

Tehran: A powerful explosion at the Port of Shahid Rajaee in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province has left at least 8 people dead and over 750 injured, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA. The tragic incident occurred in the city of Bandar Abbas, prompting swift emergency responses and nationwide attention.

Cause Linked to Chemical Materials in Container

According to Hossein Zafari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Organization, chemical materials stored in a container at the port are believed to have triggered the blast. However, the Iranian government is urging caution and discouraging premature conclusions until investigations are completed.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, government spokeswoman, confirmed the presence of containers possibly holding hazardous materials and emphasized the need for thorough inquiry before confirming the exact cause.

Port Operations Suspended, Schools Closed in Bandar Abbas

In response to the explosion and resulting air pollution, Ahmad Pouyafar, governor of Bandar Abbas, ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Sunday. All port activities have also been suspended, as per reports from the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Rapid Response and International Support

Rescue teams were quickly deployed to the scene, while six individuals remain missing. Among the injured are three Chinese nationals, who are reportedly in stable condition following medical treatment, according to China’s Consulate General in Bandar Abbas.

The Iraqi government also responded with a statement of condolence. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani instructed the Iraqi Interior Minister to coordinate with Iranian officials and offer immediate assistance.

Also Read: Massive Explosion Rocks Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas

President Pezeshkian Orders Investigation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed sympathy to the victims and their families in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirming he has directed a full investigation into the incident. He has also dispatched Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to oversee relief efforts and assess the needs of the injured.