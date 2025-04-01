Bandi Sanjay and KTR Accuse Telangana Government of Destroying Environment

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao have accused the Telangana government of defying court orders and causing environmental damage by bulldozing trees on 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli, located next to the University of Hyderabad.

KTR Terms It as ‘Green Murder’



Rama Rao condemned the act, calling it “green murder” and urged top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene. He shared visuals of the ongoing deforestation and called on the public to raise their voices against this environmental destruction.

BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay Slams Government’s Actions



Bandi Sanjay also weighed in on the issue, stating that the land in question is currently under litigation. He noted that the High Court has asked the state government to file a counter by April 7. He criticized the Congress government for bulldozing the trees despite the court order and defying environmental protection laws, specifically the Supreme Court’s ban on deforestation without the Centre’s consent.

Sanjay described the auction of the land as a “peak opportunism” move by the Congress government, accusing them of attempting to illegally profit from the deforestation and auction of forest land. He also questioned the chief minister’s stance, recalling that the CM had once opposed such land sales.

Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of Auction Decision



The Union Minister urged the government to immediately withdraw its decision to auction the land and warned that people would hold the government accountable for its actions.

KTR Demands Action from Rahul Gandhi



KTR emphasized the devastating impact of the deforestation, sharing photos and videos of bulldozers and JCBs clearing the land. He called the destruction of 400 acres of valuable land in western Hyderabad a tragic loss, adding that the sounds of peacocks crying for help highlighted the environmental devastation.

He also called on Rahul Gandhi to speak up and take action, stating that if the Congress leader did not intervene, it would be seen as a failure to protect the environment.

The ongoing protest from student groups, environmental activists, and opposition parties continues as the dispute over the auction and destruction of the land intensifies.