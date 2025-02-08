Bangar Advises Rohit Sharma to Keep It Simple Amid Prolonged Lean Patch

New Delhi: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has urged India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma to “keep it simple” as he navigates a prolonged dip in form. The 36-year-old has struggled to find his rhythm in recent months, raising concerns about his form ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Bangar, speaking on Star Sports, emphasized that the key to Rohit’s return to form lies in self-reflection rather than overcomplicating his technique or engaging in excessive practice sessions. “A phase has come in his career where he hasn’t scored runs. Sometimes practicing too much isn’t beneficial,” Bangar stated. “He can probably spend a little time alone and watch the phase where he enjoyed a lot of success. Watch some videos and figure out what his habits and routines were.”

Rohit’s Struggles Continue in Recent Matches

Rohit’s struggles were evident in the first ODI against England in Nagpur, where he was dismissed cheaply for just two runs. While India won the match, Rohit’s early departure raised further concerns, especially given his lean patch in the longer format of the game. Rohit had a difficult Test season, accumulating only 164 runs in eight innings, averaging just 10.93.

Bangar believes that reminding himself of past successful phases will help Rohit regain his rhythm. “Sometimes all those things prove hugely beneficial if you have to regain your rhythm. You have to remind yourself what works for you,” he added. He also advised Rohit to avoid being “too desperate” in his thinking during this tough period.

Concerns Ahead of the Champions Trophy

With the Champions Trophy just weeks away, Rohit’s recent struggles have become a significant talking point. India will be relying on their captain to lead by example in crucial fixtures, and his recent form has sparked concerns about his confidence and ability to perform at the highest level.

Final Thoughts on Rohit’s Comeback

As Rohit Sharma looks to rediscover his form, the advice from Bangar could prove invaluable. Instead of focusing on intense practice sessions, the veteran skipper may benefit from revisiting past performances that saw him at his best. It remains to be seen if this approach will help him regain his rhythm in time for the upcoming Champions Trophy.