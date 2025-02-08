Alex Carey Breaks Adam Gilchrist’s Record with Historic 156 in Galle

Galle: Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has made history by surpassing the legendary Adam Gilchrist’s record for the highest score by an Australian wicketkeeper in Asian conditions. Carey scored a remarkable 156 in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, breaking Gilchrist’s long-standing record.

Carey Surpasses Gilchrist’s Record

The 33-year-old achieved this milestone in style with a paddle-sweep off Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya in the 87th over of Australia’s first innings. With that stroke, Carey became the first Australian wicketkeeper to score more than 150 in Asia, surpassing Gilchrist’s record of 144, which he had achieved twice — once in Sri Lanka and once in Bangladesh.

A Masterful Knock of 156

Carey’s innings was a perfect blend of grit and calculated aggression, as he struck 15 fours and two sixes in his 188-ball stay at the crease, maintaining a brisk strike rate of 82.98. His knock was vital for Australia’s recovery after they were in a precarious position at 91/3. He shared a game-changing 239-run partnership with captain Steve Smith, which steadied the Australian innings.

Carey’s Career-Best and Historic Achievement

Carey’s innings came to an end in the 93rd over when he attempted another sweep against Jayasuriya but lost his off-stump. Despite the dismissal, his 156 remains a career-best in first-class cricket and places him alongside Gilchrist as the only Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Asia.

Australia’s Strong Position

Carey’s heroics, combined with an unbeaten 131 from Smith, helped Australia post 414/10 on Day 2, giving them a 157-run lead over Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s First Innings

Earlier, Sri Lanka had posted a respectable 257 in their first innings, with Kusal Mendis (85) and Dinesh Chandimal (74) leading the charge. However, Australia’s bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc (3-27), Matthew Kuhnemann (3-63), and Nathan Lyon (3-96), ensured that Sri Lanka didn’t build a dominant total.