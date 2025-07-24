Bangladesh court once again rejects bail petition of Chinmoy Krishna Das

Dhaka: A Bangladesh court on Thursday denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu leader and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot, in connection with five cases filed against him, including one over the alleged murder of Chattogram court lawyer Saiful Islam Alif.

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge Hasanul Islam passed the order rejecting the bail application following a hearing, the local media reported.

Confirming the development, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) of the Metropolitan Sessions Court, Advocate Raihanul Wazed Chowdhury said, “He was produced before the court amid tight security at around 11:15 am, and after the hearing, he was sent back to jail”.

Chinmoy Das was represented by a team of lawyers led by senior advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya from Dhaka during the hearing.

“We sought bail but the court rejected his bail petitions. We told the court to ensure his treatment in jail as he (Chinmoy) has health issues,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper ‘The Daily Star’ quoted Apurba as saying.

The five charges against Das include the murder of lawyer Alif, three under the Explosives Act filed by police for alleged involvement in vandalism and attacks on November 26 last year, and another case filed by Alif’s brother Khane Alam.

On April 30, the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court stayed the High Court order of granting bail to Das in a sedition case.

Chinmoy was arrested in Dhaka on November 25 last year and sent to jail the following day after a Chittagong court rejected his bail plea. On December 11, the same court again refused bail in the case.

The arrest of Das had sparked massive protests by the Hindu community in Bangladesh, a country in political turmoil since August 2024 when former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed amidst widespread violent demonstrations.

Bangladesh has witnessed rising cases of attacks on the Hindu community ever since the Hasina-led government was toppled and an interim administration was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus.

India has taken a tough line on the rights of the Hindu minority and repeatedly stated that there is “systematic persecution of Hindu minorities” under the Yunus-led interim government.