Bangladesh: Dhaka University Students Protest Against Anti-Hindu Remarks

Bangladesh: A group of students from Dhaka University (DU) took to the campus on Friday, staging a protest against derogatory remarks made about Hinduism on social media. The protest was organized by the “Hindu Students of Dhaka University” and the “Bangladesh United Sanatani Awakening Alliance” in response to the offensive comments targeting Hinduism and one of its deities.

Students Demand Action Over Anti-Hindu Remarks on Social Media

The protest stems from comments made by Md Abu Sayem, a student from the Department of Bangla at Dhaka University, who has reportedly been making derogatory remarks about Hinduism. The comments, which appeared on social media, have sparked outrage among the Hindu community at the university and across Bangladesh. The protesting students are demanding that the university take strict action against Sayem, including suspension and exemplary punishment for his actions.

The students have also called on the university to implement institutional measures to prevent any misinterpretation of Sanatan Dharma in classrooms. Additional demands include preventing teachers from misrepresenting Hinduism during literary analysis classes and taking action against offensive posts targeting minorities on the university’s “Dhaka Bissobiddaloy Shikkharthi Sangsad” Facebook group, according to local reports from The Daily Star.

Worsening Situation for Minority Communities in Bangladesh

The protests come amid an increasing number of incidents targeting minority communities in Bangladesh. Reports by rights groups and media outlets have highlighted a growing pattern of violence and vandalism against Hindu homes, businesses, and temples, particularly after the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. According to a report by Ain O Salish Kendra (AsK), there have been 147 incidents involving the vandalizing of Hindu properties, including 36 cases of arson.

These incidents are part of a broader rise in violence against minorities, including Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and the Ahmadiyya community, particularly under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Attacks have included the destruction of places of worship and businesses owned by minority groups, with some incidents involving the desecration of idols and temples.

India Raises Concerns Over the Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh

The situation has drawn concerns from neighboring India, which has repeatedly urged Bangladesh’s interim government to take responsibility for protecting the rights and safety of Hindus and other minority communities. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, recently raised concerns during a media briefing, emphasizing the need for Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and hold accountable the perpetrators of violence, arson, and killings against minorities.

“We expect Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson, and violence to justice without making such distinctions,” Jaiswal said, adding that the incidents should not be viewed through a political lens.

Tensions Continue to Escalate in Bangladesh

As violence continues to escalate, particularly after the formation of the Yunus-led interim government, the situation for minorities in Bangladesh remains dire. The ongoing protests by Dhaka University students are a reflection of the growing discontent among the Hindu community, which feels increasingly vulnerable in the face of rising religious intolerance and violence.