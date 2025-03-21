No Change in Deadline for Afghan Citizens to Leave Pakistan, Confirms Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan has firmly rejected calls to extend the deadline for Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and other undocumented foreign nationals residing in the country. The government has reiterated that all foreign nationals, particularly Afghan nationals, must leave Pakistan voluntarily by March 31, 2024.

Pakistan Reaffirms March 31 Deportation Deadline for Afghan Nationals

In a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed that there would be no extension of the deadline. He stressed that the country had more than fulfilled its obligations in hosting Afghan refugees over the years, and the voluntary repatriation process would proceed as planned.

“There is no change in the deadline,” Khan stated, confirming that the government would begin a large-scale deportation process for undocumented foreigners, with a focus on Afghan nationals, via the Pak-Afghan Torkham border. This marks the second phase of Pakistan’s repatriation effort, which aims to address the large number of undocumented foreign nationals residing in the country.

UN and Human Rights Groups Criticize Pakistan’s Decision

The decision has sparked criticism from international bodies, including the United Nations and various human rights organizations. The UN has urged Pakistan to reconsider the mass repatriation of Afghan nationals, citing potential risks to their safety. However, Pakistan has dismissed these concerns, emphasizing that its actions are within its rights as a sovereign nation.

Khan pointed out that Pakistan is not bound by the United Nations Refugee Convention, as it is not a signatory. “Anything we have done for Afghan refugees was done voluntarily over the past 50 years,” he added, reiterating that Pakistan has gone above and beyond its international obligations.

Pakistan’s Crackdown on Illegal Afghan Nationals Intensifies

Authorities in Pakistan have warned of a major crackdown against ACC holders and undocumented Afghan nationals. The government’s stance is clear: only those with Pakistani visas on their passports will be allowed to stay. This action is expected to have significant consequences for the more than 1.7 million Afghan nationals currently living in Pakistan.

In addition to the repatriation process, Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban regime of supporting terror groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which have contributed to unrest in the country. Islamabad has raised concerns about militants hiding among refugee populations and carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

Afghan Taliban Calls for Gradual Repatriation Process

Pakistan’s decision to repatriate Afghan nationals has not been well-received by the Afghan Taliban government. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has called for a more gradual and dignified return of refugees, emphasizing that Afghanistan does not face significant security threats and can manage the arrival of refugees over time.

“Refugees should be respected, and their return should be gradual and dignified,” Muttaqi said, calling for the repatriation to be carried out in phases to ensure a smooth transition for the returning Afghan nationals.

A Long-Standing Issue with No Resolution in Sight

The issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan has been ongoing for decades, with over three million Afghan nationals residing in the country. Pakistan’s “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme,” which came into effect in November 2023, has been a point of contention between the two nations. As tensions rise over this issue, experts warn that the mass deportation of Afghan nationals could further strain already fragile relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Rising Tensions Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan’s decision to proceed with the deportation of over 1.7 million Afghan nationals, along with the inclusion of ACC holders in the process, is likely to exacerbate the growing divide between the two neighboring countries. While Pakistan asserts its right to enforce its immigration laws, the Afghan Taliban continues to call for a more gradual and respectful process for returning refugees. The situation remains fluid, with the deadline for repatriation fast approaching.