Bangladesh Hopes for Historic Meeting Between Muhammad Yunus and PM Modi at BIMSTEC Summit

Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, is preparing to attend the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand, from April 2-4, 2025. This presents a potential opportunity for Yunus to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the possibility of their first-ever in-person meeting.

While discussions are still ongoing, a Bangladeshi official indicated that the leaders could meet on the sidelines of the summit, although no final arrangements have been confirmed.

Bangladesh to Lead BIMSTEC as Next Chair

As the new chair of BIMSTEC, Bangladesh will play a key role in leading the regional bloc at the summit. This will provide the country an opportunity to drive initiatives for cooperation across various sectors and strengthen ties with fellow member states.

BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey noted, “As the chair, Bangladesh will have the opportunity to lead BIMSTEC, take initiatives for cooperation in different sectors, and re-demonstrate its commitment to the world.”

The BIMSTEC summit, hosted by Thailand in Bangkok, will bring together member nations to discuss regional cooperation. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) was founded in 1997 and has expanded to include seven member states: Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal.

BIMSTEC: A Strategic Regional Bloc

BIMSTEC is often considered an alternative to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which has been in a dormant phase. With SAARC’s limited effectiveness, India has increasingly looked to BIMSTEC to foster stronger regional economic, strategic, and cultural ties, particularly through PM Modi’s Act East Policy.

Also Read: Over 270,000 Syrian Refugees Return After Assad’s Ouster, UNHCR Expects More Returns

Significance of the Meeting Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

The potential meeting between Yunus and PM Modi carries significant weight, particularly in light of the strained diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India. The relationship has soured since the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a coup on August 5, 2024, after which Hasina sought refuge in India. Since then, Muhammad Yunus has taken charge of the interim government in Bangladesh, leading to a deterioration in Indo-Bangla ties.

The interim regime in Bangladesh has been marked by rising mob violence, persecution of Hindus, and ongoing instability, further complicating relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh Hopes for Historic Meeting Between Muhammad Yunus and PM Modi at BIMSTEC Summit

BIMSTEC Summit: A Chance to Reset Indo-Bangla Relations

Despite the tensions, the BIMSTEC summit offers a glimmer of hope for restoring diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh. The summit could serve as an opportunity for the two leaders to engage in dialogue and work toward rebuilding their relationship. However, much will depend on how Bangladesh’s interim government handles its internal issues, including restoring democracy and safeguarding the rights of minorities.

As the summit approaches, all eyes will be on the potential for a historic meeting between Yunus and PM Modi, which could play a crucial role in reshaping the future of India-Bangladesh relations.