Bangladesh: Patient Dies After Multiple Hospitals Deny Treatment Amid Eid Staff Shortage

Dhaka: A tragic incident of medical negligence unfolded in Bangladesh as a man, injured in a mob beating, died after being repeatedly denied treatment at multiple hospitals in Dhaka. The incident highlights the severe staff shortage and healthcare challenges during the Eid holiday season, leading to long delays and inadequate care for patients.

Patient Denied Treatment at Multiple Hospitals

According to local media reports, the situation escalated when Riyad Hossain, a victim of a mob beating, was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital by the police. However, the hospital refused to admit him and instead referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Upon arrival at DMCH, one of the largest hospitals in the country, Riyad was not admitted but was given some medication, with staff claiming his condition was stable.

When his health deteriorated, the police took him to a nearby private hospital, only to be turned away due to the unavailability of doctors. He was then returned to Kurmitola General Hospital, where he was again refused treatment. Sadly, Riyad succumbed to his injuries in the hospital’s emergency department early Monday morning.

Eid Holidays Strain Medical Services

The incident occurred during the Eid holiday season when most doctors and nurses in major public hospitals were on leave. According to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Director Md Asaduzzaman, only about 500 out of 2,500 nurses were on duty during the holidays, leading to a severe shortage of staff to handle the surge of patients in the emergency departments.

The lack of sufficient medical personnel resulted in significant delays in care for many patients, with several allegedly being deprived of necessary treatment. These issues have brought attention to the persistent gaps in Bangladesh’s healthcare system, particularly during peak holiday times.

Widespread Concerns About Medical Negligence

The tragic death of Riyad Hossain highlights a broader issue of medical negligence in Bangladesh. A national survey conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in February 2025 revealed that one in every three individuals has experienced negligence, carelessness, or mistreatment in government or private hospitals. The problem is more pronounced in urban areas compared to rural regions.

Farzana Akter, Riyad’s wife, expressed her grief and frustration, stating, “My husband died because he was not given proper treatment at any hospital.” Her statement underscores the dire need for reforms in the healthcare sector to ensure that every citizen receives timely and adequate medical care, regardless of the holiday season.

Growing Call for Healthcare Reform in Bangladesh

A report by Prothom Alo emphasized that 91% of Bangladeshis want the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, to be legally obligated to provide primary healthcare to all citizens. This growing demand for healthcare reform reflects the increasing public concern over the quality of healthcare services in the country.

