Bank Nifty in Focus After Strong Q4 Results by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Mumbai: The Bank Nifty index is likely to remain in sharp focus when markets open on Monday, after a strong rally last week, fueled by robust Q4 FY25 earnings from leading private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank.

On April 17, the Bank Nifty surged 2.2%, closing at 54,290.20, just 177 points below its 52-week high of 54,467.35. The rally reflects growing investor optimism in the banking sector’s fundamentals.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead the Charge with Strong Q4 Earnings

India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, reported a 6.7% YoY rise in standalone net profit to ₹17,616 crore for Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit increased 5.3%, reinforcing its market leadership.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank posted an 18% YoY surge in Q4 profit, reaching ₹12,630 crore, driven by healthy loan growth and improved asset quality.

Yes Bank also impressed with a 63.7% YoY jump in Q4 profit to ₹738.12 crore, marking a strong turnaround and boosting investor confidence in mid-tier lenders.

Bank Nifty Technicals Indicate Bullish Breakout

According to technical analysts, Bank Nifty has formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, hitting a high of 54,407.20, just 60 points away from its all-time high.

Over the past seven trading sessions, the index has gained 10.68%, or more than 5,250 points, from its recent low — signaling aggressive buying interest.

“The strong close near 54,290 on high volumes signals continued bullish momentum. Any dips toward 53,600 or 53,000 are likely to be seen as buying opportunities,” said Kailash Rajwadkar, Senior Analyst at Choice Broking.

PSU Bank Index Confirms Breakout; 55,000+ Levels in Sight

Adding to the bullish sentiment, the PSU Bank Index has confirmed an inverted Head & Shoulders breakout, indicating further upside potential.

If Bank Nifty manages to sustain above 54,300, analysts expect the index to rally towards 55,000 and even 56,000 levels, based on Fibonacci extension targets.

Outlook Positive with Strong Sectoral Participation

With strong participation from both private and public sector banks, the banking index is now positioned to lead broader market gains in the near term.

Market watchers suggest closely monitoring Bank Nifty, as sustained performance by its constituents could trigger a breakout to new record highs.