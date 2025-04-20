Three Killed, Four Injured in Fresh US Airstrikes on Yemen: Houthis

Sanaa: At least three people were killed and four others injured in a new wave of US airstrikes on Yemen, targeting the capital Sanaa, its outskirts, and several provinces, according to Houthi-affiliated media.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that the US military launched 21 airstrikes on various parts of Sanaa, with explosions heard throughout the city and its suburbs.

Civilian Areas and Military Camps Hit in Sanaa

In Al-Nahda, a northern neighborhood of Sanaa, two people were killed and two more wounded. Another person was injured in a cemetery in Safiah, southern Sanaa.

In the Bani Matar district, located in Sanaa’s western outskirts, one person was killed and another wounded.

While the Houthi media did not confirm whether the victims were civilians or Houthi operatives, local sources noted that the attacks caused widespread panic.

US Targets Military Sites and Depots in Multiple Strikes

Airstrikes also hit weapons depots at Al-Hafa military camp near Mount Nuqum, as well as two military sites in northeastern Sanaa. The roar of fighter jets could be heard citywide, according to residents.

Emergency vehicles and ambulances rushed through Sanaa, while Houthi-controlled police cordoned off targeted zones.

13 Airstrikes Launched on Hodeidah Airport and Navy Base

In western Yemen, 13 US airstrikes targeted the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah Airport and the Navy base in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

Meanwhile, four airstrikes struck Houthi positions in Sirwah, located in Yemen’s central Marib province, while another four hit the Harf Sufian district in Amran province, northern Yemen.

New Strike Follows Deadly Attack on Ras Isa Port

These fresh strikes come just two days after a deadly US bombing on Ras Isa fuel port in Hodeidah, which reportedly killed 80 people and wounded 150 others, according to Yemen’s local health authorities.

The escalation underscores growing US-Houthi tensions as air raids intensify across Yemen.