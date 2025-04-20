Panic at NIMS Hospital: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Emergency Ward

Hyderabad: A major fire accident was reported on Sunday at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), one of the most prominent government hospitals in Hyderabad. The fire reportedly broke out in the emergency ward located on the fifth floor, causing panic among patients, doctors, and hospital staff.

Where Did the Fire Break Out?

A severe fire broke out this afternoon in the emergency department of NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. Flames were seen rising intensely from the fifth floor. The entire hospital area was engulfed in thick smoke, causing distress and confusion among onlookers.

Cause of Fire Suspected to Be a Short Circuit

Authorities suspect that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit in the electrical systems within the emergency department. Firefighters and emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene and began evacuating patients to safe areas within the hospital.

No Casualties Reported So Far, Patients Moved to Safety

According to early reports, no casualties have been reported. Patients from the affected ward were safely evacuated, and critically ill individuals were shifted to other departments or nearby hospitals as a precautionary step.

Dense Smoke Disrupts Hospital Services

Due to the intensity of the flames, dense smoke spread throughout the upper levels of the hospital. This severely affected visibility and ventilation, hampering hospital operations. Staff members and patient attendants were seen assisting in the evacuation as fire services worked to contain the blaze.

Fire Under Control, Investigation Ordered

By late afternoon, the fire department successfully brought the fire under control. A comprehensive investigation has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the incident and evaluate whether proper fire safety systems were in place.

Safety Measures and Inquiry Initiated

According to NIMS officials, a thorough internal audit will be conducted to identify any fire safety lapses. The hospital administration has assured that all safety protocols will be reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future.