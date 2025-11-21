BCCI invites applications for head of cricket education role at CoE in Bengaluru

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday that it is inviting applications for the position of Head – Cricket Education at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The position was held till recently by former India cricketer Sujith Somasunder, who is now contesting for Vice President’s post in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections as a member of the Venkatesh Prasad-led panel.

“This full-time position is central to BCCI’s long-term vision of developing a world-class cricket education system that supports coaches, athletes, state academies and high-performance programs across the country. The Head – Cricket Education will oversee the design, delivery and continuous advancement of cricket and sports-science education at the COE,” BCCI said in a release. The role is open to candidates up to the age of 58 and the term of work to be determined as per the employment offer.

Applications must be submitted by 5 pm IST on December 8. Following screening and shortlisting, selected candidates may be invited for personal interviews as part of the evaluation process. The ideal candidate’s qualifications and experience should be to have a proven track record in developing and delivering cricket‑education programmes. Applicants must be an active Level‑3 coach (or higher) with impeccable credentials, international playing or coaching experience preferred.

They should also have a strong background in coach training, player‑progress reporting and high‑performance systems is required, along with a minimum of five years’ experience working with elite athletes; prior experience as a trainer with cricket players is essential. The ideal candidate should demonstrate excellent communication skills and the ability to work with diverse groups across domestic and high‑performance ecosystems, coupled with high integrity, discipline, people‑assessment skills and leadership ability.

The selected applicant will be responsible for administering all aspects of coach education, accreditation and curriculum development at the CoE, including planning, implementing and reviewing all coaching courses, including Level A, B and C programmes, as well as conducting and coordinating nationwide refresher courses for coaches. The candidate should also know about using modern performance-analysis tools such as athlete-management systems, video analytics, GPS and wearable technology to derive actionable game insights, as well as collaborate with the Head of Cricket, CoE, on online education initiatives and the development of advanced coaching modules.

The person will also be managing the re-accreditation process for coaches and ensuring world-class documentation of coaching content, as well as work with BCCI’s Umpires Panel and Head Curator on educational seminars, examinations and specialised training interventions. Other responsibilities include supporting coach-intake processes for CoE, Zonal Cricket Academies and specialist camps and assessing suspect bowling actions referred to the CoE and presenting findings to relevant committees.