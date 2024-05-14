Bengal records over 80 pc turnout in fourth phase of LS polls

North India

Kolkata: West Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 80.22 per cent in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls to eight constituencies in the state, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.

The Bardhaman-Purba constituency registered the highest turnout of 82.85 per cent, followed by Bolpur (82.66), Birbhum (81.91), Ranaghat (81.87), Bardhaman-Durgapur (80.72), Krishnanagar (80.65), Baharampur (77.54), and Asansol (73.27), he said.

Polling to the eight constituencies started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm on Monday.

A total of 1.45 crore voters, including 73.84 lakh men, 71.45 lakh women and 282 persons of the third gender, were eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations.

