Bengaluru Metro Station or OYO Room? Young Couple’s Immoral Act Goes Viral

Bengaluru: A video showing a young couple engaging in Public Display of Affection (PDA) at a Bengaluru Metro station has gone viral, sparking widespread debate and concern over public behavior in shared spaces.

Couple Caught in Indecent Act at Metro Station

The 1.25-minute video captures the couple waiting to board a train while engaging in what many deemed inappropriate conduct. The boy is seen placing his hand inside the girl’s jersey in full view of other passengers, including elderly commuters. The couple appeared unaware—or unbothered—by their surroundings.

Social Media Erupts Over ‘Disturbing’ Behaviour

The video was first uploaded on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the handle Karnataka Portfolio with the caption:

“Is Bengaluru heading towards Delhi Metro culture??? Disturbing public behaviour at Namma Metro station raises questions about decency in Bengaluru.”

The post quickly gained traction, drawing criticism from netizens and sparking heated discussions around morality, decency, and the use of public spaces.

Netizens Call for Action, BMRCL Yet to Respond

The incident reportedly occurred at the Namma Metro station near Madavara. Several users have demanded that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) take action to prevent such conduct in the future. As of now, BMRCL has not released an official statement.

Public Demands Respect for Shared Spaces

The original post expressed deep concern, stating:

“Public spaces are meant for everyone — children, women, families, elders — and to see people treat them as private zones for intimate behaviour is both disrespectful and disgraceful.”

It further criticized what it called a “lack of shame and decency” among certain individuals who exhibit such behavior in public.

Debate Over Morality, Privacy, and Consent

While many agreed the behavior was inappropriate, others also raised concerns about sharing the video online without blurring the faces of those involved. This aspect has added another layer to the debate—one centered on consent and digital privacy.

Bengaluru’s Progressive Image Under Scrutiny

Critics argue that Bengaluru, a city known for its blend of progressiveness and cultural respect, is now facing a clash of values.

“What kind of values are being brought into our city, and why are basic standards of public behaviour being ignored?” asked one post.