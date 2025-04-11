Caste Census Report Likely to Be Presented in Karnataka Cabinet Meeting Today

Bengaluru: The controversial caste census report is expected to be presented during today’s Karnataka cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Sealed Report Awaiting Cabinet Discussion

Sources revealed that the report has already been moved to the Vidhana Soudha in sealed boxes. The summary of the report, also sealed, will be opened during the cabinet meeting. The Congress-led government has also planned to form a cabinet sub-committee to review the recommendations in the report.

Key Highlights of the Report

As per initial leaks, the Muslim community is projected as the second-largest group in Karnataka, after SCs and STs. This data has led to concerns from major caste groups like the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, who believe the report undermines their population strength and representation.

Opposition and Intra-Party Reactions

The BJP and JD(S) have opposed the implementation of the report, accusing the government of using it for political gains. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar denied seeing the report, stating, “This is not a matter to be discussed with the media.”

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi confirmed the scheduled presentation of the report, saying the “mahurta” had finally arrived. He stressed that the report must be discussed openly in the Assembly.

Socio-Economic Survey, Not Just Caste-Based

Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge clarified that the report is a socio-economic survey, not strictly a caste census. He emphasized the need to match its findings with existing government data for proper evaluation.

Transport Minister, CM Siddaramaiah Respond

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed unawareness about the report’s presentation, stating that only once it’s in the cabinet can any real discussion happen.

CM Siddaramaiah, on the other hand, reiterated his government’s commitment to implementing the caste census report. On February 18, he declared that the census was conducted scientifically and would be acted upon without delay.

BJP’s Allegations Against Siddaramaiah

BJP state chief B.Y. Vijayendra accused CM Siddaramaiah of using the caste census as a political shield to deflect internal party pressure. He claimed the Chief Minister revives the caste census topic whenever his leadership is under threat.

A Long-Delayed Report

The caste census was originally commissioned in 2014 by CM Siddaramaiah during his first term. The Karnataka Socio-Economic and Educational Census was conducted by a committee headed by H. Kantharaju and completed by 2016 at a cost of ₹169 crore. However, successive governments, including those led by H.D. Kumaraswamy and B.S. Yediyurappa, kept the report under wraps.

In 2020, the BJP government appointed Jayaprakash Hegde as the Commission chief. The final report was eventually submitted to the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government on February 29, 2024.