Karnataka: Four Killed in Tragic Road Accident in Yadgir

Yadgir: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of four people, including three women from the same family, in Shahapur taluk, Yadgir district, Karnataka, on Friday.

Collision Between Goods Vehicle and Bus Turns Fatal

The fatal accident occurred near Muddaraki on the national highway, following a head-on collision between a goods vehicle and a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

Victims Identified

The deceased were identified as:

Sharanappa (30 years)

Sunitha (19 years)

Somavva (50 years)

Tangamma (55 years)

All victims were residents of Varkanahalli village near Yadgir. The family was reportedly traveling to visit the Bhagyavanthi Temple in Ghattaragi near Kalaburagi.

Three Died on Spot, One Succumbed Later

According to police, three victims died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Other passengers traveling in the goods vehicle also sustained injuries and were admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Rash Driving Suspected, SP Visits Site

Yadgir SP Pruthvik Shakar visited the accident site. Preliminary reports indicate rash and negligent driving may have caused the crash, although further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

Also Read: Shocking! Woman Molested in Broad Daylight on Bengaluru Street — Caught on CCTV

Other Recent Tragic Road Accidents in Karnataka

April 5: Mini-Bus Crash in Kalaburagi Kills Five

Just days earlier, on April 5, five people were killed and 11 others injured when a mini-bus rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross, close to Jevargi in Kalaburagi district. The passengers were en route to the Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Kalaburagi city. The injured were treated at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

April 3: Four Killed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

In another incident on April 3, four people traveling to attend a funeral died after their car was hit by a KSRTC Airavat luxury bus on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Tubinakere village in Mandya district. The car reportedly re-entered the highway suddenly, causing the bus to crash into it from behind.