Bharti Airtel Partners with Google to Offer Free Google One Cloud Storage for Six Months

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Google to offer Google One cloud storage subscription to its customers. The initiative is aimed at solving the growing challenge of limited device storage for users.

Free 100 GB Cloud Storage for Airtel Postpaid and Wi-Fi Customers

As part of the collaboration, all Airtel postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will receive six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage at no extra cost. After the six-month period, users can continue the service at Rs 125 per month, which will be added to their Airtel bill. Customers also have the option to cancel the subscription and discontinue Google One membership.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Marsh Backs Under-Fire Pant, Expects Comeback in Final Two Games

Solution to Growing Storage Constraints

This offering targets users who face regular issues with limited storage space on their devices. The cloud storage service will allow users to securely store and access photos, videos, documents, and other important files without having to delete content or invest in external storage devices.

Shareable Storage and Cross-Platform Compatibility

The 100 GB cloud storage can be shared with up to five additional users, making it a valuable feature for families or teams. Moreover, the service is compatible with both Android and iOS, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of smartphone users.

WhatsApp Backup Integration for Android Users

Another key feature of the offering is its integration with WhatsApp chat backups on Android. This makes switching devices easier and more seamless for users, as their chat histories and media are safely stored in the cloud.

How to Activate the Google One Offer

Airtel customers can activate this offer through the Airtel Thanks app. Once activated, the 100 GB of cloud storage becomes immediately available, and users can start backing up their content and enjoy the benefits of cloud convenience.

Final Thoughts

This partnership between Bharti Airtel and Google highlights a significant step toward digital storage solutions in India, offering convenience and value to millions of users. It encourages more people to experience the advantages of cloud technology in managing digital data securely and efficiently.