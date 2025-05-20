IPL 2025: Marsh Backs Under-Fire Pant, Expects Comeback in Final Two Games

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) batter Mitchell Marsh has come out in support of captain Rishabh Pant, who is enduring his worst IPL season to date. Despite LSG’s elimination from the IPL 2025 playoffs for the second year in a row, Marsh believes Pant will bounce back in the final two matches.

Rishabh Pant’s Poor Form Impacts LSG Campaign

Pant has managed just 135 runs in 12 matches, with a single half-century and a strike rate of 100, marking his lowest-ever performance in an IPL season. The only other time Pant scored fewer than 200 runs was during his debut season in 2016.

Also Read: Miss World Continental Finale Kicks Off Today

This slump in form has significantly impacted LSG’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Marsh Confident in Pant’s Talent

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Marsh expressed faith in the LSG skipper’s abilities:

“We know that he’s a fantastic player, highly skilled and highly talented, so he will be back. Hopefully, in the last two games.”

He added that this is not the time to reflect on the season’s failures, saying:

“The IPL is a beast of a tournament and the margins are really small. We’re focused on finishing strong.”

Missed Opportunities Haunt LSG

LSG’s latest six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their slim playoff hopes. Pant managed only 7 runs in the crucial encounter, continuing his poor run with the bat.

Marsh acknowledged the tight losses LSG faced throughout the season:

“We lost a couple of close games that now have come back to bite us. It’s all about finishing off the season as strong as we possibly can now.”

Sunrisers Coach Vettori Praises Adaptability

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori commended his team for adapting to match conditions despite not securing a playoff spot.

“It’s about learning and understanding the conditions. Today we showed how we could be aggressive in the powerplay and then bat responsibly through the middle overs.”

Vettori emphasized that adapting to pitch conditions and playing a situational game will be crucial for future matches.