Miss World Continental Finale Kicks Off Today

The prestigious 72nd Miss World competition has kicked off with grandeur in Telangana, marking a historic moment for the state as it hosts the international beauty pageant for the first time.

Event Inaugurated by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

The opening ceremony took place on May 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially inaugurated the event, which was filled with vibrant cultural performances that showcased a blend of Telangana’s traditional arts and Western art forms.

28-Day Celebration Across Multiple Locations

The Miss World pageant will run for 28 days, with events and competitions scheduled at various iconic venues across Telangana. The state government has taken a prestigious initiative to host the global event, underlining Telangana’s growing prominence on the world stage.

Contestants from 109 Countries Participate

This year’s competition features participants from 109 countries, all vying for the coveted Miss World crown. Representing India is Nandini Gupta, a 21-year-old from Rajasthan, who will be competing alongside international contenders.

Continental Finales Begin Today

Starting today, the Miss World Continental Finales are being held, where contestants are grouped by region — America, Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia clusters — for topic-based competitions. In the second round, 48 contestants were shortlisted, including participants from Nepal, Haiti, and Indonesia, who will perform in front of the global panel.

Winner to Be Announced on May 31

The grand finale of the Miss World 2024 pageant will take place on May 31, where the winner will be crowned. The event is expected to draw massive global attention and media coverage.

Telangana Gains Global Recognition

Hosting the Miss World event is seen as a major step for Telangana’s international recognition, especially in the fields of culture and tourism. The pageant is not only a celebration of beauty and talent but also a platform to promote Telangana as a global destination for cultural exchange and travel.