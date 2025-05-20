Young professionals in India increasingly facing workplace stress: Report

Chennai: Amid rapidly evolving work environments, young professionals in India are increasingly experiencing workplace stress and mental health challenges, according to a new report released on Tuesday by global technology company ADP.

The report highlights a growing emotional burden in modern workplaces, particularly among younger generations, revealing a stark contrast in stress levels across age groups.

27–39 Age Group Reports Highest Stress Levels

According to the study, professionals aged 27 to 39 exhibit the highest levels of stress, with 11% experiencing high stress — exceeding the national average of 9%. In comparison, 51% of workers aged 18–26 reported better stress management capabilities.

Conversely, older professionals aged 55–64 reported significantly better stress coping, with 81% stating they feel stressed less than once a week.

Heavy Workload a Key Stress Trigger

The primary source of stress for younger employees is work overload. About 16% of individuals aged 18–26 cited excessive workloads as the main cause of stress, which is double the percentage reported by their older peers (8%).

Additionally, 67% of respondents felt judged for using flexible work arrangements, and 65% reported feeling monitored at work — both of which contribute to heightened stress levels and reduced psychological comfort.

Call for Empathetic Workplace Cultures

“These findings reveal how today’s workforce, particularly younger professionals, are navigating a complex and emotionally demanding work environment,” said Rahul Goyal, Managing Director of ADP India and Southeast Asia.

Goyal emphasized the need for companies to create supportive work cultures:

“Offering flexibility is just one part of the solution — what truly matters is building a culture of trust, empathy, and psychological safety.”

Employee Well-being Still a Concern Despite Decline in Stress

Interestingly, overall workplace stress in India has seen a slight drop — from 12% in 2023 to 9% in 2024. However, the percentage of employees who feel they are thriving at their jobs also dropped — from 22% in 2023 to 20% in 2024, raising concerns about overall employee satisfaction and well-being.