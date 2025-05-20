NMC Issues Alert on Fake Medical Colleges, Details Rules for Foreign MBBS Aspirants

The National Medical Commission (NMC), India’s top regulatory body for medical education, has issued a stern advisory warning MBBS aspirants and their parents against falling prey to fraudulent medical admission offers. The advisory addresses the rising trend of unauthorized institutions and illegal offshore medical programs luring students with false promises.

Only NMC-Approved Colleges Are Legitimate

The NMC emphasized that only institutions listed on the official NMC website (nmc.org.in) are legally permitted to offer MBBS and other medical degree programs in India. Any college not appearing on this list is considered unauthorized and in direct violation of NMC regulations.

“Do not rely on college websites, social media ads, or direct admission offers. Always verify the institution’s legitimacy through the NMC portal,” the advisory stated.

Warning Against Unrecognised Foreign Medical Courses

The NMC also cautioned students planning to study MBBS abroad to strictly follow the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021, or risk disqualification from practicing in India.

Key Requirements for Studying MBBS Abroad

To be eligible for medical registration in India, Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) must meet the following criteria:

Minimum of 54 months of medical education in a single institution

in a 12-month compulsory internship at the same foreign university

at the Clinical training must not be split across countries

across countries The medium of instruction must be English

Students must study all mandatory subjects listed in Schedule I

Failure to comply with these rules could result in ineligibility for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and permanent disqualification from registering to practice medicine in India.

How to Verify a Medical College’s Legitimacy

Visit the official NMC website for approved institutions: NMC College and Course Search

Do not rely on brochures, websites, or unauthorized agents

Contact the NMC for direct verification:

Phone : +91-11-25367033

Website : www.nmc.org.in

: +91-11-25367033 : www.nmc.org.in Report any suspicious or fraudulent activities to the NMC immediately

NEET is the Only Path to Legal MBBS Admission

The NMC reiterated that no institution can guarantee admission outside of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) framework. Students must clear NEET to be eligible for MBBS programs in India or abroad.