2025 Honda Rebel 500 Launched in India: Price, Features, and Availability

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has officially launched the 2025 Honda Rebel 500 in the Indian market. This premium mid-capacity cruiser is making headlines with its striking design, powerful engine, and a host of rider-friendly features. Here’s everything you need to know.

Honda Rebel 500 Price and Availability

The ex-showroom price of the Honda Rebel 500 starts at ₹5.12 lakh. The bike is currently available for booking through Honda BigWing dealerships located in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Deliveries are scheduled to begin by the last week of next month.

Powerful 471cc Engine Performance

The Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8-valve parallel-twin DOHC engine. It produces a maximum power output of 34 kW and a peak torque of 43.3 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox for smooth cruising.

Design and Display

Sporting a Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic finish, the Rebel 500 features a bold, round 175mm headlight, sleek 55mm turn indicators, and a soft oval-shaped tail lamp. It also comes equipped with a modern LCD instrument cluster integrated within a 100mm dial for better readability.

Comfort and Ride Quality

To enhance long-distance comfort, the Rebel 500 comes with a newly developed urethane foam seat and a low seat height of 690mm, offering relaxed ergonomics. The suspension and balance have been fine-tuned to provide a smooth, stable riding experience.

Dimensions and Weight

Length : 2205 mm

: 2205 mm Width : 810 mm

: 810 mm Height : 1090 mm

: 1090 mm Wheelbase : 1490 mm

: 1490 mm Ground Clearance : 125 mm

: 125 mm Kerb Weight: 191 kg

Tyres, Brakes, and Battery

The Rebel 500 features:

Front Tyre : 130/90-16M/C 67H

: 130/90-16M/C 67H Rear Tyre : 150/80-16M/C 71H

: 150/80-16M/C 71H Battery : 12V, 7.4Ah

: 12V, 7.4Ah Fuel Tank Capacity : 11.2 liters

: 11.2 liters Frame: Steel diamond frame for enhanced durability

Charging and Additional Features

Honda has included a charging socket as a convenient addition for modern riders. Test rides are currently available at select dealerships.

Final Words

The 2025 Honda Rebel 500 is positioned as a stylish and powerful cruiser for riders seeking performance, comfort, and aesthetics. With its competitive pricing and premium build, it’s expected to attract enthusiasts looking for a mid-weight touring motorcycle.