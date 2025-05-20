2025 Honda Rebel 500 Launched in India: Price, Features, and Availability
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has officially launched the 2025 Honda Rebel 500 in the Indian market.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has officially launched the 2025 Honda Rebel 500 in the Indian market. This premium mid-capacity cruiser is making headlines with its striking design, powerful engine, and a host of rider-friendly features. Here’s everything you need to know.
Table of Contents
Honda Rebel 500 Price and Availability
The ex-showroom price of the Honda Rebel 500 starts at ₹5.12 lakh. The bike is currently available for booking through Honda BigWing dealerships located in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Deliveries are scheduled to begin by the last week of next month.
Also Read: Mukesh Khanna returns as ‘Shaktimaan’ for audio series
Powerful 471cc Engine Performance
The Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8-valve parallel-twin DOHC engine. It produces a maximum power output of 34 kW and a peak torque of 43.3 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox for smooth cruising.
Design and Display
Sporting a Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic finish, the Rebel 500 features a bold, round 175mm headlight, sleek 55mm turn indicators, and a soft oval-shaped tail lamp. It also comes equipped with a modern LCD instrument cluster integrated within a 100mm dial for better readability.
Comfort and Ride Quality
To enhance long-distance comfort, the Rebel 500 comes with a newly developed urethane foam seat and a low seat height of 690mm, offering relaxed ergonomics. The suspension and balance have been fine-tuned to provide a smooth, stable riding experience.
Dimensions and Weight
- Length: 2205 mm
- Width: 810 mm
- Height: 1090 mm
- Wheelbase: 1490 mm
- Ground Clearance: 125 mm
- Kerb Weight: 191 kg
Tyres, Brakes, and Battery
The Rebel 500 features:
- Front Tyre: 130/90-16M/C 67H
- Rear Tyre: 150/80-16M/C 71H
- Battery: 12V, 7.4Ah
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 11.2 liters
- Frame: Steel diamond frame for enhanced durability
Charging and Additional Features
Honda has included a charging socket as a convenient addition for modern riders. Test rides are currently available at select dealerships.
Final Words
The 2025 Honda Rebel 500 is positioned as a stylish and powerful cruiser for riders seeking performance, comfort, and aesthetics. With its competitive pricing and premium build, it’s expected to attract enthusiasts looking for a mid-weight touring motorcycle.