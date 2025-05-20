Mukesh Khanna returns as ‘Shaktimaan’ for audio series

New Delhi: Iconic actor Mukesh Khanna is set to revive his legendary role as the Indian superhero Shaktimaan — this time through an immersive audio series on Pocket FM. The 90s superhero, who defined a generation, is now making a comeback in a voice-only format.

Mukesh Khanna on Reprising the Role

Speaking about his return, Mukesh Khanna shared, “Shaktimaan isn’t just a show, it’s an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions.” He added, “I am thrilled to return as the voice of the beloved hero and connect with a whole new generation of listeners.”

He emphasized the power of storytelling through audio: “The platform offers a great way to reintroduce Shaktimaan’s values, strength, and superpowers, but with new tales for today’s youth in a format they love.”

Shaktimaan: A Cultural Phenomenon

Originally airing from 1997 to 2005 on DD National, Shaktimaan was created and produced by Mukesh Khanna. He played both the superhero Shaktimaan and his alter ego, Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a quirky photojournalist for Aaj Ki Awaaz.

The show also starred Vaishnavi Mahant (originally Kitu Gidwani) as Geeta Vishwas and Surendra Pal as the villain Tamraj Kilvish. It had a lasting impact on Indian pop culture and received praise for teaching children values like truth, strength, and responsibility.

Audio Series to Feature New Adventures

In partnership with Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshma International, the new Shaktimaan audio series will present an original storyline and fresh adventures tailored to today’s audience. Pocket FM promises a reimagined superhero universe that blends nostalgia with modern storytelling.

Pocket FM’s Vision for Indian Superhero Audio Universe

Rohan Nayak, CEO and Co-Founder of Pocket Entertainment, stated:

“Bringing Shaktimaan to audio is a proud moment for us. It’s a perfect example of how a timeless legacy can meet the power of modern storytelling.”

He added, “This partnership is more than just nostalgia. It’s a bold step toward building a rich sci-fi and fantasy audio universe, something rarely attempted in Indian storytelling.”