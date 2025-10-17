Bhatti Sanctions Two 400 kV Substations for Khammam, Stresses Power Sector’s Role in Telangana Vision 2047

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance, Energy, and Planning, Bhatti Vikramarka, stated that the Power department plays a crucial role in achieving the goals of Telangana Rising Vision 2047.

The Deputy Chief Minister on Friday conducted a review meeting with the officials of the Power department from the undivided Khammam and Warangal districts at the Khammam district Collectorate meeting hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti Vikramarka said that all suggestions received for improving power services to consumers have been noted. He instructed officials to study and prepare proposals for new substations, keeping in view the future requirements.

He announced that two 400 kV substations would be sanctioned for the Khammam district to meet its growing industrial power needs. Bhatti Vikramarka said five Young India Integrated Gurukul Schools have been sanctioned in Khammam district, each serving as a model institution akin to a village, and that new industrial parks are being established there. He emphasized the need to strengthen power distribution and transmission systems in view of these developments.

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure there are no loose wires or unsafe electric poles that could cause fatalities, and to inspect the field regularly under the Polam Bata (field inspection) program every week to address such issues.

He commended the power department staff for their dedication, noting that they work in floodwaters and heavy rains to restore power supply in record time. “It is our responsibility to ensure that the good work of our staff is not undermined by a few individuals acting out of selfish interests,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that the power department is vital to realizing the Telangana Rising Vision 2047, and that quality power supply is the foundation for development in every sector. He reiterated that the government is working seriously toward making Telangana a 3-trillion-dollar economy by framing appropriate policies.

“If everyone from linemen to CMDs performs their duties with commitment, our Power Department can achieve great results,” he said. He announced plans to introduce uniforms for NPDCL employees.

He stated that Electricity Ambulances, equipped with transformers, technical staff, and all necessary tools, have been deployed, and that at least one such ambulance should be available in every Assembly constituency.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed that the 1912 helpline number be widely publicized and that all complaints received through it must be resolved promptly. “I will personally call 1912 to test the response,” he said.