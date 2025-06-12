Big B completes ‘five ad films, two photo shoots’ in 2 hours

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he wrapped up shooting for five ad films and two photo shoots in just about two hours, impressing the entire crew with his efficiency. The 81-year-old actor shared his experience on his personal blog.

Director Jokes About Work Template Being Spoiled

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote:

“Working away .. and the joy of it .. did 5 films and 2 photo shoots in about 2 hrs .. of course they were for an Ad., for a client endorsement .. ! but still !!”

He added that his director and crew joked about how he was “spoiling the work template of work.”

“They told me …’if you are going to finish an entire day’s work in one-fourth of half a day then, your client shall give more films to be made in the one day designated, and that shall set a bad precedent for all!”

“Oh .. I just love this .. !!!!”

Prioritizing the Crew’s Benefit Over Himself

Bachchan expressed that he’s happy to work faster for the benefit of the crew and producers:

“The expediency of the work is helping the Producer and the crew. I would rather do that for the benefit of the worker, than myself.”

Observations About Changes in the Film Industry

The veteran actor also reflected on the many changes he has observed in the film world over the years but refrained from elaborating, saying:

“BUT .. NO .. I shall not say it here, because this communication Universe has been besieged by the – IMPOTENCY OF CONTENT .. HAHAHAHA .. EACH EXPRESSION SHALL BE GIVEN A DIFFERENT MEANING IN ORDER TO ATTRACT A HEADLINE (sic).”

Work Continues to Be Rewarding

Despite his long career, Big B remains passionate about his work, concluding:

“The work is so rewarding.”

Upcoming Project: Ramayana: Part 1

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in “Ramayana: Part 1” directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In the film, he plays the role of Jatayu, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

