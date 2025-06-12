Tatkal Ticket New Rules: No Booking for Agents in First 30 Minutes from July 1 – Full Details Inside!

Indian Railways has issued a big alert for passengers planning to book Tatkal tickets. Starting from July 1, 2025, significant changes will come into effect in the Tatkal ticket booking system, with a strong emphasis on Aadhaar verification to ensure transparency and prevent misuse.

Aadhaar Verification Made Mandatory for Tatkal Bookings

As per the new rules, only users who have completed Aadhaar authentication will be allowed to book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website and mobile app. This move aims to streamline the process and ensure that only genuine passengers are able to secure Tatkal tickets.

OTP Verification for Online Tatkal Bookings from July 15

In addition to Aadhaar verification, starting July 15, 2025, IRCTC will introduce an additional layer of security for online Tatkal bookings. Passengers will need to verify an OTP (One-Time Password) sent to their mobile number linked with Aadhaar during the booking process. This step is being implemented to enhance the security of online transactions and reduce fraudulent bookings.

OTP Verification at PRS Counters and Authorized Agents

For passengers booking Tatkal tickets through computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters or authorized agents, the same OTP verification will apply from July 15, 2025. Customers will have to provide the OTP received on their registered mobile number at the time of booking to complete the transaction.

Restrictions Imposed on Authorized Agents During Initial Tatkal Booking Window

To curb bulk bookings during peak hours, Indian Railways has restricted authorized ticketing agents from booking Tatkal tickets during the initial 30 minutes of the booking window.

For AC class tickets, agents can start booking only after 10:30 AM.

, agents can start booking only after 10:30 AM. For Non-AC class tickets, booking will open for agents after 11:30 AM.

This restriction is intended to give individual passengers a fair chance to secure Tatkal tickets before agents begin bulk bookings.

Transparency and Fair Access for Genuine Passengers

According to Indian Railways, these changes are designed to improve transparency and ensure that the benefits of Tatkal booking reach genuine passengers. Indian Railways has also instructed CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) and IRCTC to implement the necessary technical updates for these new rules.

Passengers are advised to complete Aadhaar linking with their IRCTC accounts in advance to avoid any inconvenience while booking Tatkal tickets after the new rules come into effect.