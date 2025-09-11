Bihar Elections 2025: Owaisi Vows AIMIM Will Fight with “Full Force”

New Delhi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has intensified its preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Under the leadership of the party’s national president, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, a crucial strategy meeting was held in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Bihar state president and MLA Akhtarul Iman, General Secretary Engineer Aftab Alam, and National Spokesperson Advocate Adil Hasan.

Also Read: Raja Singh Sparks Controversy: Refuses to Resign, Challenges Union Minister Kishan Reddy

According to sources, the discussions revolved around strengthening the party at the grassroots level, actively involving workers in the election campaign, and effectively communicating AIMIM’s ideology and policies to the public. The focus was laid on building a robust organizational network and ensuring greater voter outreach across Bihar.

During the meeting, Barrister Owaisi made a clear declaration: “InshaAllah, AIMIM will enter the Bihar Assembly elections with full strength and will emerge successful.”

Political analysts believe that Owaisi’s statement could reshape the dynamics of Bihar’s electoral politics and potentially impact the strategies of other major parties in the state.