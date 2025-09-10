Raja Singh Sparks Controversy: Refuses to Resign, Challenges Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh has once again created a political stir with his sensational remarks, sending ripples through the state’s BJP ranks. The MLA made it clear that he has no intention of resigning from his post and told the central leadership to take action if they wished.

Speaking to the media, Raja Singh challenged Union Minister Kishan Reddy, saying:

“I will not resign from my MLA post. If Kishan Reddy resigns, I will too. Then we can contest elections together as independent candidates. Let’s see who the people choose.”

He alleged that Kishan Reddy is responsible for the BJP’s decline in the state, and criticized the current state president Ramchander Rao, claiming he has become merely a “rubber stamp.”

https://twitter.com/TRS4TS/status/1965762306807353655

Raja Singh added that in the last three elections, it was the people of Goshamahal who ensured his victory, while the party provided him with no support. He warned that with the current committee, BJP cannot regain power in the state, and if it somehow does, he would consider taking political retirement.

Emphasizing his loyalty to the party, Raja Singh clarified that he would remain a BJP leader and has no plans to join BRS or Congress. He also accused some leaders of staying silent due to fear of losing their positions.