Bihar Exit Poll Results Declared: Check Who’s Leading, Who’s Falling Behind

Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday evening, marking the end of a high-stakes political battle. Within half an hour of the polls closing at 6 p.m., major exit poll results were released, giving a clear indication of voter sentiment across the state.

According to multiple surveys, the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA alliance appears poised to form the next government in Bihar with a comfortable majority. The People’s Pulse exit poll projects the NDA to secure between 133 and 159 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) — comprising the RJD, Congress, and Left parties — is expected to win 75 to 101 seats. The Jan Suraj Party (JSP), led by Prashant Kishor, is likely to open its account with 0–5 seats, while others may get 2–8 seats.

In terms of vote share, the survey estimates the NDA at 46.2%, the MGB at 37.9%, Jan Suraj at 9.7%, and Others at 6.2%, with a possible margin of error of ±3%.

Here’s how different agencies projected the Bihar outcome:

🗳️ Bihar Exit Poll Summary (Seats Projection)

Source NDA MGB JSP OTH Matrize 147–167 70–90 0–2 2–8 People’s Insight 133–148 87–102 0–2 3–6 People’s Pulse 133–159 75–101 0–5 2–8

The People’s Pulse survey also breaks down the expected seat tally for key parties within the MGB — RJD (62–69 seats), Congress (9–18), and CPI(ML) (4–9). For the NDA, BJP is projected to get 21.4% of the total votes, while JD(U) is expected to secure 17.6%.

Interestingly, the newly launched Jan Suraj Party, contesting for the first time, is projected to win 9.7% of the total votes, emerging as a noteworthy factor in several constituencies.

When asked who would be the best Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav received 32% support, followed closely by Nitish Kumar at 30%. Prashant Kishor and Chirag Paswan each got 8%, Samrat Chaudhary 6%, and Rajesh Kumar 2%.

Demographically, the NDA appears to have gained strong support among upper castes, SCs, STs, and EBCs, while the MGB continues to draw backing from Muslims, OBCs, and Buddhists.

The final results will be declared after the counting of votes, but the exit polls have already set the tone for what could be another decisive victory for the NDA in Bihar.