BJP-Congress “Strange Love Story” in Telangana: KTR’s Bold Claim

New Delhi: Congress and BJP are opponents across the country, but in Telangana, they share a “strange love story,” said KT Rama Rao (KTR), former minister and leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), in an interview with Media channel today.

KTR, the son of former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao, is on a visit to Delhi, where he met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, and highlighted alleged corruption in the implementation of the AMRUT scheme in Telangana under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

AMRUT – Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation – focuses on the development of basic infrastructure in selected cities, including water supply, sewerage, drainage, green spaces, parks, and non-motorized transport.

Also Read: Bold Move for Musi Riverfront: Hyderabad’s Landmark Project Design Ready in 30 Days

KTR has accused the Congress government of facilitating corruption in AMRUT tenders to benefit a company linked to Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law, Sujan Reddy. He claimed that the company, Sodha Constructions, had recorded minimal profits before Congress came to power in Telangana and lacked the credentials to manage large-scale projects, raising questions about the tender process.

Speaking to the media, the BRS leader expressed hope that the central government would take action. “This company lacks the necessary qualifications. This is the biggest example of crony capitalism. While BJP and Congress fight against each other across the country, in Telangana, I see a strange love story. BJP stays silent against the Congress government in Telangana,” KTR said.

Congress holds 76 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, while BRS has 28 MLAs and BJP holds 8 seats. Previously, Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law filed a defamation lawsuit against KTR over his social media posts alleging corruption in the tender process.

Telangana’s Minister for Revenue remarked that KTR’s visit to Delhi was likely to seek the help of “bigwigs.” He also questioned whether KTR went to Delhi to “plead” with Union ministers to withdraw charges against him in the Formula E race funds transfer case. The minister alleged that KTR transferred 55 crore to a Formula E racing company without cabinet approval. The matter is currently under investigation by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Since Congress unseated BRS to form the government in Telangana, KTR and Revanth Reddy have had heated exchanges on various issues, with some escalating to personal attacks. KTR referred to Revanth Reddy as a “cheap minister,” while Revanth called KTR a “daydreamer,” claiming that KTR’s party would never return to power.