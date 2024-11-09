Bold Move for Musi Riverfront: Hyderabad’s Landmark Project Design Ready in 30 Days

Hyderabad

As part of this padayatra, a public meeting will be held near the iconic Charminar, where the Chief Minister will extend an open challenge to BRS MLAs, inviting them to participate in the meeting and discuss the project's objectives and importance.

Hyderabad: Following the announcement that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Musi Riverfront Project would be completed within 18 months, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has declared that the design phase of the project will be finalized in just 30 days.

During his remarks, he emphasized the government’s commitment to revitalizing the Musi River and creating a vibrant riverfront area. He noted that this project is a major part of his administration’s efforts to enhance Hyderabad’s infrastructure and beautify the river, which has significant historical and cultural importance for the region.

Also Read: Bold Action: CM Revanth Reddy Speaks on HYDRA’s Impact and Musi Project Vision

In a bold move, Revanth Reddy also announced his intention to conduct a padyatra (foot march) in January from Wadepally to Hyderabad. As part of this padayatra, a public meeting will be held near the iconic Charminar, where the Chief Minister will extend an open challenge to BRS MLAs, inviting them to participate in the meeting and discuss the project’s objectives and importance.

Speaking to a crowd during his padyatra from Sangam to Dharmareddypally, covering a distance of 2.5 kilometers in Nalgonda on Friday, Revanth Reddy assured the people that the Musi Riverfront Project would commence without delay. He underscored that no matter what obstacles may arise, the state government is determined to transform the Musi River, creating an urban landmark that will benefit residents and elevate Hyderabad’s status as a modern city.

The project, according to him, will include efforts to control flooding, improve the ecological balance, and develop recreational spaces along the riverbanks. With the design expected to be completed within 30 days, the Chief Minister’s announcement has raised hopes among the residents, as it promises a swift move toward restoring the Musi River to its former glory and making it a key feature of Hyderabad’s urban landscape.

