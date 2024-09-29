BJP leaders to collect info on violence, killings during Left & Cong regimes in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who on Saturday said that BJP government in the state would reopen the cases of killings and murders that happened during the previous regimes of Left and Congress, said on Sunday that the ruling party leaders and workers would interact with the affected families who suffered in numerous ways due to political violence during the rule of the opposition parties.

Addressing the party workers here, Manik Saha said that during the interaction with the affected people, party leaders, ‘karyakartas’ and members in the state would collect initial details about atrocities, violence, rapes and victimisation.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said after collecting the information related to violence, atrocities and victimization occurred during the regimes of the Left and Congress, then the government would take appropriate steps to deliver justice to the people affected by the political violence and otherwise.

Claiming that both the CPI-M-led Left parties and the Congress have delivered bad governance in Tripura before the BJP government came to power in March 2018.

The CPI-M led Left Front and the Congress ruled Tripura for many decades after the northeastern state became a full-fledged state in 1972.

Claiming that Tripura witnessed massive violence during the CPI-M and Congress regimes, Saha, who was the former state President of BJP, said that after collection of the details of previous governments, his government would compiled all the facts and facets and then the authorities would initiate the legal process to deliver due justice to the affected people.

“We would not close those chapters.”

He said: “In future, there would be a time when there would be no substitute for the BJP as our party always works for the people and for development. For 35 years, CPI-M’s rule has given us false notions, and even Congress spread the same. No one will be spared.

“Don’t ever try to confuse the people, they (Left and Congress) have lost the support of the people. The BJP now has almost 6 lakh members. If we came out on the road, they would be nowhere.”

The Tripura CM further said that during the recent flood, every BJP worker, MLA, and Minister was with the people to help the affected people, but afterward, the opposition parties came out and started blaming the government.

“The opposition parties did the same during Covid pandemic,” he added.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a voluntary blood donation camp here on Saturday, announced that his government would reopen old cases of killings and murders to expose the history of “killings and terror tactics” by the opposition CPI-M-led Left parties and the Congress.

The Chief Minister’s announcement came a week after the opposition Congress in Tripura took out a massive protest rally and gheraoed the Tripura Police headquarters here over the alleged “deteriorating law and order situation”, while also demanding strict action against the perpetrators who are involved in a series of crimes including lynching.

The CPI-M also announced that it would hold a statewide mega rally here on October 3 in protest against the “deteriorating law and order situation” in Tripura.

Meanwhile, former West Bengal BJP President and former Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh, who is party in-charge for Tripura to enroll new party members, on Sunday came to Agartala and held a meeting with the Chief Minister.