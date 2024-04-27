BJP’s Prospects Diminish in Hyderabad’s Old City Amid Lack of Strong Leadership

Hyderabad: The BJP’s ambitious bid to challenge AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Hyderabad’s Old City seems to be losing momentum, as reports indicate a tepid support base for the saffron party in the area and slim chances for its candidate to clinch victory.

Having nominated social worker and businesswoman Kompella Madhavi Latha to contest against Owaisi, the BJP sought to portray her as a formidable contender capable of unseating the four-time MP. Despite the party’s efforts to bolster her candidacy through social media campaigns and high-profile events, recent assessments suggest that breaking into Owaisi’s entrenched vote bank poses a formidable challenge.

Sources within the BJP acknowledge the absence of a robust leadership figure in the Old City, leaving Hindu voters with scant representation and support. While Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh commands popularity within certain pockets of the area, his influence remains confined primarily to his constituency, and there are purported tensions regarding Madhavi Latha’s nomination.

These theatrics won’t WIN elections. Are these people’s representatives.

What has BJP made of this country.

In contrast, the Owaisi brothers are perceived as accessible and responsive to the needs of the community, with AIMIM MLAs and corporators maintaining a visible presence and offering assistance to constituents. This stark difference in engagement has contributed to a perception among voters that the BJP lacks a coherent long-term strategy for addressing the needs of the Old City.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks regarding the Muslim community have reportedly alienated a significant portion of Muslim voters from considering alternative parties, solidifying support for Owaisi. Even Madhavi Latha’s actions, such as her arrow gesture during a rally, have been met with disapproval from the Muslim community, further widening the gulf between her candidacy and the community, particularly among women.

As the electoral landscape evolves, the BJP finds itself grappling with entrenched challenges and a diminishing window of opportunity in Hyderabad’s Old City, underscoring the complex dynamics at play in the lead-up to the forthcoming polls.