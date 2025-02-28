Bomb Blast at a Mosque in Pakistan Kills Five, Injures Dozens

Akkora Khattak, Pakistan: A powerful bomb explosion at a mosque within Jamia Haqqania, a pro-Taliban seminary in northwestern Pakistan, claimed the lives of at least five people and left dozens injured on Friday. The attack occurred just ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Explosion at Prominent Religious Institution

The blast took place in Akkora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to district police chief Abdul Rashid, an investigation is underway, and emergency teams have been deployed to transport the victims to hospitals for treatment.

No Immediate Claim of Responsibility

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Jamia Haqqania is a well-known Islamic seminary with historical ties to the Afghan Taliban, raising concerns about the nature of the bombing.

Ramadan Preparations Disrupted by Violence

The bombing occurred as Pakistan prepared for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the moon sighting. The incident has heightened security concerns in the region, where such attacks have previously occurred.

Authorities are continuing their investigation while security forces remain on high alert.