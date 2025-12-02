Hyderabad, Bomb Threat Email Creates Panic Again at RGIA Airport

A Shamshabad bomb threat email has once again created tension at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Ranga Reddy district. Authorities were alerted after an unknown person sent a bomb threat email related to Indigo flight 6E1234, which was travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad.

Flight Diverted to Mumbai Due to Security Concerns

Airport officials stated that as soon as the Shamshabad bomb threat email was received, security protocols were immediately activated. Instead of allowing the aircraft to land in Hyderabad, the flight was diverted to Mumbai as a precautionary measure. This quick action was taken to ensure the complete safety of passengers and crew.

Passengers Safe; Aircraft Undergoing Full Checks

All passengers on flight 6E1234 landed safely in Mumbai. The aircraft is now undergoing complete inspections, including detailed scanning and checks by the dog squad. Authorities are treating the threat seriously until the investigation confirms whether the email is genuine or a hoax.

Police and Central Agencies Begin Inquiry

Police teams and central intelligence agencies have started verifying the origin and credibility of the Shamshabad bomb threat email. Investigators are examining digital links to trace the unidentified sender and determine the motive behind the disturbing message.

Security Tightened at Shamshabad Airport

Following the incident, security at the Shamshabad airport has been further tightened. Additional checks, increased surveillance, and heightened monitoring have been put in place to prevent any potential risk. The Shamshabad bomb threat email has once again raised concerns about repeated threats targeting the busy international airport.