Bomb Threats Target Schools in Delhi-NCR, Authorities on High Alert

New Delhi: Several schools in Delhi and Noida have received bomb threats, triggering an immediate response from law enforcement agencies and school administrations.

The alarming situation has put authorities on high alert as they implement emergency protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Security Measures in Full Swing

Upon receiving the threats, school officials activated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while law enforcement agencies, including the police and bomb disposal squads, swiftly mobilized to investigate the source and credibility of the warnings.

Schools across Delhi–NCR have ramped up security, ensuring that all precautionary measures are in place.

Recent Bomb Threats in Noida Schools

On February 6, four private schools in Noida—Step by Step School, The Heritage School, Gyanshree School, and Mayur School—received bomb threats via email. These threats caused widespread panic among students, parents, and school staff.

Upon receiving alerts, school administrations promptly informed the district authorities and law enforcement agencies. In response, the Uttar Pradesh Police, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), fire department, and dog squad were deployed to the affected schools.

A thorough investigation was conducted, and after extensive searches, officials confirmed that the threats were false alarms. Normal classes resumed in some schools after a few hours.

Investigation Reveals Shocking Motive

Later in the day, authorities apprehended a 14-year-old Class 9 student for allegedly sending the bomb threat email. The teenager, who was reportedly trying to avoid attending school, admitted to getting the idea from similar hoax threats reported across the country.

The police revealed that the boy had extensively researched bomb threats online before drafting and sending the email. He has been booked under sections of the IT Act at Noida’s Sector 126 police station.

Previous Incidents of Bomb Hoaxes in Schools

This incident follows a similar case from January 10, when a Class 12 student was detained in Delhi for sending bomb threat emails to 23 schools. The student later admitted that he had sent the emails to disrupt classes and avoid taking his exams. He deliberately excluded his own school from the list of recipients.

Authorities Urge Public to Stay Calm

As a result of these incidents, police officials have urged the public not to panic and to refrain from spreading rumors. They emphasized that stringent action will be taken against individuals making such false threats, as they not only cause unnecessary fear but also waste valuable security resources.

The Growing Trend of Hoax Threats

The recent rise in hoax bomb threats has put law enforcement agencies on high alert. These cases have revealed a troubling pattern of students resorting to such extreme measures to skip school or examinations. While some threats have been traced back to students, authorities are taking every warning seriously to prevent any potential security lapses.