Hyderabad: Bomb Threat Received at Delhi Public School in Nacharam

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School (DPS) in Nacharam, Hyderabad, received bomb threats via email, triggering security protocols and emergency response from authorities. This marks the second bomb threat to the school in January alone.

School Authorities Initiate Safety Measures

Upon receiving the bomb threat, the school administration immediately alerted local law enforcement. A bomb squad was dispatched to the site for thorough checks and inspection. The police cordoned off the area, and the campus was evacuated to ensure the safety of students, staff, and faculty members.

Also Read: Injured Youth Dies in Hussain Sagar Boat Fire: Here Are the Details

Second Bomb Threat This Month

This is the second time in January that Delhi Public School in Nacharam has been targeted with bomb threats. The first threat occurred earlier this month, leading to similar security measures. Authorities are investigating the source of the threats and are working to track down those responsible.

Law Enforcement and Security Protocols

In response to the threats, Hyderabad Police have ramped up security around educational institutions in the region. Local law enforcement has assured the public that safety measures are in place and the investigation is ongoing. The police are also reviewing surveillance footage and other leads to identify the perpetrators.

Community and Parental Concerns

The recurring bomb threats have raised concerns among parents and the community. Many are urging school authorities and the police to enhance security and take further action to prevent such incidents.

As investigations continue, Hyderabad Police are working diligently to ensure the safety of all educational institutions in the area.