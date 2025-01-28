Injured Youth Dies in Hussain Sagar Boat Fire: Here Are the Details

Hyderabad: A young man who suffered severe burns in the boat fire on Hussain Sagar Lake has tragically passed away, while a search operation continues for another youth who went missing following the fire.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night during a fireworks display as part of the ‘Bharat Mata Maha Harati’ program at People’s Plaza, has sparked concerns about safety protocols during public events.

Death of Injured Youth

Ganapati, a 22-year-old from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He had been admitted in critical condition with 100% superficial burns. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he could not survive the severe burns sustained during the fire, which erupted on a boat and floating jetty on Hussain Sagar Lake.

Ganapati was one of six people injured in the fire, which broke out when fireworks were set off as part of the ‘Bharat Mata Maha Harati’ event. The incident has led to an ongoing investigation and a renewed focus on event safety.

Missing Youth and Search Operations

Alongside the tragic loss of life, authorities continue to search for 21-year-old S. Ajay, an engineering student who was with friends at the time of the fire. While his friends were rescued immediately, Ajay went missing in the chaos following the explosion of the firecrackers.

The family of the missing youth reported his disappearance to the police on Monday, and rescue teams have been working tirelessly to locate him.

A total of 10 rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the police, have been involved in the search operation. As of now, there has been no success in locating Ajay, and the search continues with hopes of bringing him to safety.

Fireworks Display Ignites Controversy

The incident occurred during the ‘Bharat Mata Maha Harati’ program, which was organized by the Bharat Mata Foundation to mark Republic Day.

The program was attended by notable dignitaries, including Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who had left the venue shortly before the fire broke out.

Reports indicate that the fireworks display was unauthorized, as the organizers did not seek permission from the police or fire department. Fire safety teams and equipment are typically on standby during such public events, but in this case, no such arrangements had been made.

This oversight has raised questions about the safety protocols followed by event organizers, especially given the potential hazards associated with fireworks displays on water bodies like Hussain Sagar Lake.

Fire services department officials have stated that the lack of prior communication and necessary safety measures contributed to the severity of the fire. The explosion of firecrackers, which was supposed to be a part of the cultural program, caused the incident, and the response time from rescue teams was delayed.

Investigation and Legal Action

In the aftermath of the incident, the Secretariat Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by an official at Lumbini Park. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether negligence or failure to follow safety protocols played a role.

The organizers of the ‘Bharat Mata Maha Harati’ program, who have been hosting this event annually for the past seven years, are likely to face scrutiny for failing to secure the necessary approvals and safety measures.

Tragic Aftermath and Public Safety Concerns

The death of Ganapati and the continued search for Ajay have left the local community in shock. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of proper safety planning and adherence to regulations during large public events.

While fireworks displays are a common feature of celebrations, the tragic outcomes of this incident underscore the need for comprehensive safety measures to prevent such disasters in the future.

The fire has raised questions about the preparedness of event organizers and the role of authorities in ensuring public safety. With investigations ongoing, the authorities are likely to implement stricter regulations and protocols for similar events moving forward.