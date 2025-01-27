Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hussain Sagar During Republic Day Fireworks in Hyderabad, 1 injured

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Hussain Sagar lake on Sunday, January 26, during a fireworks display organized as part of the “Bharata Mata Maha Aarti” event. The program, held at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road, was organized by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president G Kishan Reddy to commemorate the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The fire erupted on two boats reportedly due to mishandling of fireworks after the event concluded. According to initial reports, 15 individuals were on board one of the boats when the fire started. While all passengers were evacuated, one person sustained severe injuries. Emergency officials immediately transported the injured person to Yashoda Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

#Hyderabad | Three people onboard boats that caught fire during fireworks jumped into water and are reported to be safe. #HussainSagar #FireAccident pic.twitter.com/bOtOTjZfNK — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) January 26, 2025

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing moments as the fire spread rapidly from one boat to the other, reducing both boats to ashes. Videos and images shared on social media show thick smoke billowing into the air, with attendees watching in shock as rescue teams worked to contain the blaze.

Emergency services, including fire department officials and rescue personnel, were quickly dispatched to the scene to manage the situation. Authorities cordoned off the area and ensured that no further incidents occurred.

BJP leader G Kishan Reddy expressed relief that no lives were lost in the mishap and assured the public that a thorough inquiry would be conducted to investigate the cause of the fire. He emphasized the importance of adhering to safety protocols during such events to prevent future accidents.

Officials are now examining whether the boats were equipped with adequate safety measures and whether event organizers followed proper precautions for the fireworks display.

The incident has sparked concerns about the safety and planning of large public gatherings, particularly those involving hazardous materials like fireworks. While the event aimed to celebrate the nation’s Republic Day, it has highlighted the urgent need for stricter regulations to ensure the safety of attendees and participants.

Key Details: