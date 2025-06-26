Bonalu Begins: MLC Kavitha and MP Eatala Offer Bonam Amid Festive Fervor

Hyderabad: The vibrant and spiritual Bonalu festival celebrations have officially begun in Hyderabad, marking the onset of the festive season in Telangana. As is tradition, the festivities commenced on the first Sunday of the Ashada month with grand rituals at the historic Jagadambika Temple in Golconda Fort.

Women devotees dressed in traditional attire carried decorated Bonam pots on their heads and offered prayers to the goddess, seeking her blessings for peace, prosperity, and protection.

MLC Kavitha and MP Eatala Rajender Offer Prayers

Prominent political leaders joined the devotees in offering their respects to the goddess. Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha participated in the celebrations and presented Bonam to the deity Jagadambika Ammavaru and Yellamma Thalli. She performed special pujas as part of the ritual.

BJP MP Eatala Rajender also offered Bonam at the Jagadambika Temple and extended heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of Bonalu. He expressed his hope for harmony among citizens and encouraged everyone to celebrate the festival with devotion and unity.

Month-Long Festivities Across Hyderabad

Bonalu, one of the most significant traditional festivals in Telangana, will be celebrated across various parts of Hyderabad throughout the month. The festive fervor will continue until July 13, 2025, when the Bonalu celebrations at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad are scheduled to begin.

The Telangana government is expected to make extensive arrangements for the safe and smooth conduct of the festival, including cultural programs, security measures, and sanitation drives.