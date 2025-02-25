Breaking Barriers: 12 Deaf-Mute Students Defy Odds to Excel in Maharashtra SSC Exams

Mumbai: For 19-year-old Salik Kotwal, passing school once seemed like an impossible dream. Today, as he prepares for his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams, he stands on the cusp of achieving a milestone that once felt out of reach.

Salik, a resident of Kurla, is one of 12 deaf and mute students set to appear for their SSC exams on February 24, 2025.

These students, who had never learned English before, will attempt the English language paper after receiving specialized training at TEACH (Training and Educational Centre for Hearing Impaired), a Mumbai-based charitable trust dedicated to providing higher education opportunities for hearing-impaired students.

Lack of Inclusive Education in India

While ‘inclusive education’ is a widely discussed concept, India continues to struggle with a lack of effective support systems for students with disabilities. Hearing-impaired students often find themselves deprived of quality education due to the absence of trained sign language educators and inclusive learning environments.

Recognizing these challenges, TEACH has stepped in to bridge this gap by providing quality education to deaf and mute students, ensuring they are not left behind in their academic pursuits.

Preparing for SSC Board Exams: Overcoming Challenges

With the SSC exams fast approaching, students at TEACH are determined to succeed. This year, 12 students from TEACH will appear for the SSC board exams from two schools in Mazagaon. These students must pass the English paper to qualify for higher education or admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) in English. They will be appearing as isolated candidates under the Maharashtra State Board.

Despite the challenges they have faced, the students are confident and prepared for the exams. Salik Kotwal shared his experience, stating:

“In my previous school, teachers made us write lessons without explaining them. No Indian Sign Language (ISL) was used, and I felt left out. I thought I would never fulfill my dream of getting a corporate job. When I joined TEACH, I finally received the attention and support I needed. Now, I feel positive, and my goal seems achievable.”

Similarly, Shrutika Pawar, 19, from Kalyan, faced difficulties in her previous school, where unclear sign language and over-reliance on speech made learning difficult. Now, thanks to TEACH, she has overcome communication barriers and is better prepared for the SSC exams.

Lack of Trained Teachers in India

One of the biggest challenges faced by hearing-impaired students is the lack of trained teachers who are proficient in ISL. Prajakta Pawar, an educator at TEACH’s degree college section, emphasized this issue:

“Most of these students come from regular or special schools where communication in ISL varies. Many schools rely more on speech than ISL, making it difficult for students to understand lessons. There is a severe shortage of trained teachers in India who can effectively teach deaf and mute students.”

TEACH: A Mission for Educational Inclusion

In 2016, corporate professionals Aman Sharma and Deepesh Nair noticed the educational challenges faced by hearing-impaired students and decided to take action. They established TEACH, India’s first dedicated higher education institute for deaf students. Their journey began with a single classroom at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus, where they accommodated 23 students. Today, TEACH operates from leased premises in Sion West and has expanded to Pune and Delhi.

The Growing Impact of TEACH

TEACH has expanded to three centers with a total of 372 students:

TEACH employs 40 trained special educators proficient in sign language, ensuring effective communication and quality education. Sharma and Nair, along with core team members Bonny Kuruvilla, Sonali Kaveri, and Meena Jagtiani, manage daily operations and work towards expanding educational opportunities for hearing-impaired students.

Why TEACH Focuses on Higher Education

India has over 8 lakh hearing-impaired individuals, yet there is a severe lack of accessible higher education institutions for them. While there are colleges for the blind with widely available Braille books, little has been done to support deaf students. The result? 99% of deaf students drop out after Std X, and over 85% remain unemployed or underemployed.

“Colleges for the blind have resources like Braille books, but hearing-impaired students lack the same level of accessibility. Our goal is to change that by providing higher education opportunities and career pathways,” said Sharma.

The Need for Systemic Change

According to the Persons with Disabilities Act (1995), 1% of government and private sector jobs are reserved for disabled individuals. However, securing these jobs requires recognized degree certificates, which many hearing-impaired students struggle to obtain due to a lack of accessible higher education institutions.

TEACH has developed an innovative educational model that focuses on English language acquisition, a critical skill for hearing-impaired students. Most students start learning English from the alphabet and gradually progress to higher education through the state board and later through Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Building a Future: Career Aspirations of TEACH Students

Students like Fazlerab Shaikh, 21, and Sunny Saroj, 19, are determined to break societal expectations and achieve their career goals. Fazlerab, whose father works at a construction site and mother is a housewife, shared:

“People around me told me to finish SSC and start working. That made me feel bad. But now, I am confident. I will pass the SSC exams and pursue higher education. I want to get a job in a big corporate company.”

Future Goals and Expansion Plans

Over the past nine years, TEACH has made remarkable progress. Initially, their goal was to prepare students for Std XII board exams. Today, they coach students up to university-level exams, and their next major objective is job placements.