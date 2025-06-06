Maganti Gopinath Health Update: BRS MLA Remains in Critical Condition at AIG Hospital

Hyderabad: BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills, Maganti Gopinath, remains in a critical condition as of Friday morning and is currently undergoing intensive medical care at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli. The senior legislator was admitted on Thursday evening after he complained of severe chest pain and has since been placed on ventilator support.

According to medical sources at AIG Hospital, Maganti Gopinath’s condition is being closely monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors have stated that his situation is highly critical, with the next 24 hours being crucial in determining his chances of recovery. Gopinath has previously received treatment at the same facility for kidney-related complications.

Medical teams have not yet issued a formal bulletin, but internal sources confirm he is under constant observation and being administered the best possible care.

BRS Leadership Rallies Around Gopinath

The news of the MLA’s health emergency triggered a wave of concern across the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership. Prominent party figures including T Harish Rao, Nama Nageshwar Rao, KP Vivekananda, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, and Dasoju Sravan visited AIG Hospital to express support to the family and oversee medical developments.

KT Rama Rao Cuts Short U.S. Tour

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who is currently touring the United States, personally called Gopinath’s family to offer emotional support and full backing. In a display of urgency and solidarity, KTR has cut short his trip and is expected to arrive in Hyderabad later today.

Meanwhile, his wife Shailima Rama Rao, who reached the hospital on Thursday night, has been stationed at the hospital to support the MLA’s family. She is reportedly coordinating with hospital authorities and relaying constant updates to KTR about Gopinath’s condition.

Supporters and well-wishers of the Jubilee Hills MLA have gathered at AIG Hospital, maintaining a tense vigil as they await further updates on his health. The atmosphere remains somber, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

More information is expected to be released by hospital authorities by Friday evening as doctors continue their efforts to stabilize the veteran legislator.